St. Paul Police Honor Civilians Who Held Back Armed Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some local heroes were honored Wednesday in St. Paul.
Police Chief Todd Axtell handed out five “Life Saving Awards.” Among them was the Chief’s Award for Valor, which was awareded to Wal-Mart asset protection specialists Chao Vang and Daniel Miller.
They helped a St. Paul police officer stop a man with a knife who has just stolen some items and was threatening to cut the officer.
“Officer Reece yelled for help and Daniel and Chao quickly jumped in and helped keep the suspect on the ground by securing his legs,” Axtell said.
Officer Tom Reece said he likely wouldn’t have made it to Wednesday’s ceremony if it weren’t for Vang and Miller.
“I’ll be forever grateful for their actions,” he said.
Venancio Arellando-O’Campo was also awarded.
He helped find a vulnerable adult who had gone missing from a group home field trip to the Como Zoo.