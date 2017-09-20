Little Big Town Tour Heading To Target Center

Filed Under: Little Big Town, Minneapolis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After a playing a series of intimate shows at the Ryman Auditorium, country vocal group Little Big Town will return to a major headlining tour starting in February.

The five-time Country Music Association vocal group of the year announced Wednesday a new arena tour starting in Oklahoma City and hitting New York City, Green Bay, Minneapolis (at Target Center) and Atlanta. The quartet took a break from major touring this year for a residency at the 125-year-old theater which featured special performances and surprise guests.

The group’s collaboration with Taylor Swift also helped the pop superstar get a CMA nomination this year, her first in the country music genre since 2014, for writing “Better Man,” which became a No. 1 hit for Little Big Town.

