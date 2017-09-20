Vikings’ Bradford Plans To Practice, Hopes To Play Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said Wednesday he plans to test his ailing knee in practice this week with the hopes of playing on Sunday.

Bradford did not play last Sunday in the Vikings’ 26-9 loss to the Steelers. He had one of the best games in his career in the Vikings’ opener, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

But he woke up the following day with discomfort in his twice surgically-repaired knee, and was limited in practice all week leading up to the loss against the Steelers. Bradford said Wednesday it was the result of a non-contact injury against the Saints, but didn’t say when or how it happened. He said the issue now is getting the swelling out of the knee. The injury had previously been diagnosed as a bone bruise, which can take several weeks to fully heal.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford “feels better” and is listed as day-to-day.

Bradford said he’ll have to do all the things a quarterback does in practice if he plans on trying to play Sunday. We likely won’t know who will start until the team announces its inactive players, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

“I would like to think they’re good but it just depends on how my knee responds when we go out there and practice this week and hopefully it’ll continue to get better,” Bradford said. “Really just trying to figure out if I can move, what my limitations are to do what I need to do to play quarterback and protect myself.”

If Bradford can’t play, Case Keenum will get the start as the Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keenum threw for 167 yards in Sunday’s loss and faced consistent pressure from the Steelers’ defense.