Rochester Settles For $1M In Police Bias Case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The city of Rochester will pay a police officer $1 million to settle a discrimination and retaliation claim.

Lt. Elisa Umpierre filed the claim saying she was suspended for comments she made on Facebook in support of protesters at Standing Rock and another about excessive force by police officers.

Umpierre says the department questioned her posts only after she met with a supervisor to discuss possible bias against a minority officer who was repeatedly denied advancement.

An attorney representing the city, Jana O’Leary Sullivan, says the case was settled to avoid the expense and uncertainty of lengthy litigation.

The city denies any wrongdoing. Umpierre was placed on leave a year ago and has agreed to retire.

