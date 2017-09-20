Police: 7 Hurt in High-Speed Crash In St. Michael

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people were injured after a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed in St. Michael Wednesday afternoon.

Rogers police were called to the report of five people acting suspiciously in a vehicle near the Kohl’s department.

As a Rogers officer approached the area he spotted the vehicle, which was heading in the opposite direction towards Interstate 94.

The vehicle entered the interstate and began traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic.

Police say the officer was trying to catch up to the vehicle, but was not pursuing it.

The suspect vehicle exited the interstate at Highway 241 at about 100 miles per hour, then went airborne and struck another vehicle.

Police say the officer was about a mile behind the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two people were in the other vehicle and a total of seven people were injured — four of whom were transported to area hospitals.

All were conscious and alert, except for one passenger in the suspect vehicle, who was unconscious but breathing.

Police say the car had been recently stolen out of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.