New Haven-Inspired Pizza Coming To Surly Brewer’s Table Space

Filed Under: Minneapolis, Surly Brewers Table, Surly Brewing Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Foodies across the Twin Cities were dismayed when the already legendary Surly Brewer’s Table announced its closure earlier this year.

While that tasting menu was regarded as one of the area’s top fine dining establishments, Surly hopes that their next plan for that upstairs space will garner just as much enthusiasm.

According to reports, Surly owner Omar Ansari and chef Ben Peine are planning to open a Neapolitan-style pizza eatery. Actually, according to the Star Tribune, it’s going to be a New Haven, Connecticut-inspired pizza.

Surly has ordered a wood-burning oven to handle the pizza-slinging, which will also reportedly include salad and appetizer options.

The Star Tribune reports that it should be open by the end of the year.

