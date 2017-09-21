Sheriff: Dassel Man Arrested For Criminal Sexual Conduct

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old Dassel man was arrested Wednesday for criminal sexual conduct, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities initiated an investigation with a search warrant at a residence on the 69400 block of 233rd Street in Dassel Township. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Shane Colberg of Dassel for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Colberg is in custody at the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges. He has two pending charges for prostitution filed in Meeker County Court on Aug. 3.
The case remains under investigation.