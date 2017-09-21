With Super Bowl Clock Ticking Down, Repairs Still Underway At US Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are just 136 days left until the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis, but repairs on US Bank Stadium are still underway.

Back in July, crews began repairing exterior panels on the facility after some started leaking and blowing off.

Mortenson Construction, who built the billion dollar stadium, is making the repairs. On Thursday, Senior Vice President John Wood insisted the work is progressing as planned and is on schedule, with much of the work being done or nearly done and it will be complete in October.

The work is limited to less than 10 percent of the building’s exterior, or about 30,000 square feet of metal panels.

There are two main issues crews are trying to resolve. In the past, some of the panels came flying off with high winds and others were leaking.

Back in July, Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority interim chair Kathleen Blatz told WCCO-TV safety was the main concern was safety and the repairs would be done in a few weeks.

“The goal is that we will have a very stabilized, secure building that’s permanent. The fixes have to be permanent to really protect the public and I have full confidence that’s what is occurring now and that we will get resolution in the next few weeks,” Blatz said.

The cost of these repairs remains a mystery.

The MSFA claims they aren’t paying for them and Wood told WCCO-TV that taxpayers should not have to pay for them.

The repairs have both weather dependent and carefully coordinated around multiple events at US Bank Stadium to ensure that there was no disruption to stadium activities.

The Vikings will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at US Bank Stadium this Sunday.