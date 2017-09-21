Vandals Splatter Vehicles With Paintball Guns In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking suspects after several vehicles were vandalized with paintball guns last weekend north of the Twin Cities metro.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the vandalism was reported early Saturday through Monday. Photos show vehicles with paint splattered from paintball guns on at least three vehicles. Authorities say the paint is purple and turns a reddish color when the vehicle’s owners tried to wash it off.

vandalism 3 Vandals Splatter Vehicles With Paintball Guns In Zimmerman

(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

vandalism 2 Vandals Splatter Vehicles With Paintball Guns In Zimmerman

vandalism 1 Vandals Splatter Vehicles With Paintball Guns In Zimmerman

Vehicle owners were not able clean the paint off completely. Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 765-3500.

