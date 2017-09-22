Sheriff: 18-Year-Old Killed In Cass Co. Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Friday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the single vehicle crash occurred on 24th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
At the crash scene, deputies found a 1993 Ford Ranger that had left the roadway and rolled with two people trapped inside.
An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.
The victims’ names have not been released. The crash is still under investigation.