Sheriff: 18-Year-Old Killed In Cass Co. Rollover Crash

Another 18-Year-Old Hospitalized With Serious Injuries
Filed Under: Cass County, Pine River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the single vehicle crash occurred on 24th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

At the crash scene, deputies found a 1993 Ford Ranger that had left the roadway and rolled with two people trapped inside.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

