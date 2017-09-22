Police: Homeowner Fights Off Armed Home Invader In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a homeowner fought off an armed home invader Thursday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Maywood Street shortly before 10 p.m. There, officers spoke with homeowners who said a suspect entered the home through a breezeway while they were home.
The suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded money.
Police said one of the homeowners then grabbed the suspect’s gun and fought him. The suspect then fled out the door and down the street.
Police describe the man as a black male about 20 years old, 6 foot to 6-foot-5 in height with a skinny build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.
The suspect might have a wound on his head from the struggle with one of the homeowners.
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information one where he may be is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.