Minnesotans Worry About Family Members In Puerto Rico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans with family in Puerto Rico say they haven’t been able to communicate regularly since the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The Puerto Ricans in Minnesota Committee, the St. Paul Foundation and elected officials are calling on businesses and residents to send support to the U.S. territory.
State representative Carlos Mariani Rosa says he cannot overstate the damage to the country that will take a long time to repair.
State senator Melisa Franzen, who moved to Minensota from Puerto Rico is 2001, says several Minnesota-based companies have employees there like General Mills, Medtronic and St. Jude.
They say Puerto Rico doesn’t have the resources Texas and Florida have to recover. As Americans, Puerto Ricans deserve the same support.
To donate, click here and search “El Fondo Boricua.”