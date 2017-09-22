‘Pink Girl’ Fights City Over Business’ Vibrant Paint Job

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A colorful house in Hudson, Wisconsin is creating controversy.

Behind the pink exterior is a makeup and beauty business.

The owner calls pink her signature color, but the city only allows paint that fits with historic Hudson.

Brooke Fleetwood loves everything about the color of her business.

“It is positive, it’s beautiful. I think it’s a beautiful color,” Fleetwood said. “People know me as ‘Pink Girl.’ That’s just who I am, that’s my business. Everything I own is pink!”

She owns BB Makeup Cosmetic Bar. She does brows, makeup, lashes and hair — all surrounded by her favorite color.

“Everything in here is pink. Pink-sparkly wallpaper, pink chairs, pink make-up brushes, pink desk, pink flowers,” Fleetwood said.

She decided to make the outside match the inside two months ago.

“Pink is my brand, it’s my trademark, it’s who I am,” Fleetwood said.

Hudson City Hall, located right across the street, sent her a notice saying the painting is in violation of city code.

Buildings instead should “consist of subtle, neutral or muted colors, with low reflectance.” Recommended colors are listed.

“It’s just kind of crazy, like we’re fighting over a paint color,” Fleetwood said.

There are other colorful businesses in town, but they were grandfathered in before the zoning code changed.

Fleetwood has no plans to adjust the hue.

“You got to make things better. I’m making things better, happy,” Fleetwood said.

About 6,000 people have signed an online petition in support of Fleetwood, who has filed an appeal.

The city is reviewing the zoning code violation. A committee will hear the appeal at a later date.