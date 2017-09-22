Zimmer: Bradford Out Sunday Vs. Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sam Bradford is set to miss another game with lingering knee issues.
The Vikings announced via Twitter that Bradford would not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bradford missed the Vikings’ second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. In that game, backup quarterback Case Keenum completed 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards with no touchdowns. The Vikings lost 26-9. Keenum is expected to start again Sunday.
The Vikings play the Buccaneers at noon on Sunday.
