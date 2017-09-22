SurlyFest’s Recipe For German-Engineered Tacos

Surly Brewing Company is keeping a fall tradition going this weekend with the 10th anniversary of SurlyFest.
Surly’s executive chef Ben Peine and senior events manager Andrea Graham demonstrated German-engineered tacos. Here is the recipe!
GERMAN-ENGINEERED TACOS
What You’ll Need
6 ea. Square lefse sheets cut in half
24 oz. Corn beef
12 oz. Cabbage slaw (see below)
12 oz. Horseradish-caraway crema (see below)
4 tbsp. Chopped parsley
Let’s Cook It
Heat lefse in a skillet for 15-20 seconds per side or until warm. Place 2 oz. of corn beef per “taco” then 1 oz. of cabbage slaw. Drizzle 1 oz. of horseradish-caraway crema. Garnish with chopped parsley. Prost!
HORSERADISH-CARAWAY LIME CREMA
What You’ll Need
1 c. Sour cream
2 tsp. Toasted ground caraway
2 ea. Limes, zested
1 ½ tbsp. Prepared horseradish
Juice of ½ a lime
2 tsp. Salt
Let’s Cook It
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until everything is incorporated. Let sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.
GERMAN TACO SLAW
What You’ll Need
½ lb. White cabbage, shredded
2 oz. Red cabbage, shredded
1 ea. Fresno Chile, seeded and julienned
¼ ea. Red onion, julienned
1 tbsp. Chopped parsley
Pickled slaw dressing (see recipe)
PICKLED SLAW DRESSING
What You’ll Need
¼ c. Sugar
¼ c. Water
½ c. Apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp. Whole grain mustard
2 tsp. Salt
Let’s Cook It
Combine sugar, water, vinegar, mustard and salt in a small sauce pot and bring to a boil. Store in refrigerator until its completely cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine red and white cabbage, onion, Fresno Chile and parsley together. Pour the cooled pickled slaw dressing over the cabbage mix and let sit for 2 hours in the refrigerator to develop flavor.