SurlyFest’s Recipe For German-Engineered Tacos

Surly Brewing Company is keeping a fall tradition going this weekend with the 10th anniversary of SurlyFest.

Surly’s executive chef Ben Peine and senior events manager Andrea Graham demonstrated German-engineered tacos. Here is the recipe!

GERMAN-ENGINEERED TACOS

What You’ll Need

6 ea. Square lefse sheets cut in half

24 oz. Corn beef

12 oz. Cabbage slaw (see below)

12 oz. Horseradish-caraway crema (see below)

4 tbsp. Chopped parsley

Let’s Cook It

Heat lefse in a skillet for 15-20 seconds per side or until warm. Place 2 oz. of corn beef per “taco” then 1 oz. of cabbage slaw. Drizzle 1 oz. of horseradish-caraway crema. Garnish with chopped parsley. Prost!

HORSERADISH-CARAWAY LIME CREMA

What You’ll Need

1 c. Sour cream

2 tsp. Toasted ground caraway

2 ea. Limes, zested

1 ½ tbsp. Prepared horseradish

Juice of ½ a lime

2 tsp. Salt

Let’s Cook It

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until everything is incorporated. Let sit in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.

GERMAN TACO SLAW

What You’ll Need

½ lb. White cabbage, shredded

2 oz. Red cabbage, shredded

1 ea. Fresno Chile, seeded and julienned

¼ ea. Red onion, julienned

1 tbsp. Chopped parsley

Pickled slaw dressing (see recipe)

PICKLED SLAW DRESSING

What You’ll Need

¼ c. Sugar

¼ c. Water

½ c. Apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Whole grain mustard

2 tsp. Salt

Let’s Cook It

Combine sugar, water, vinegar, mustard and salt in a small sauce pot and bring to a boil. Store in refrigerator until its completely cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine red and white cabbage, onion, Fresno Chile and parsley together. Pour the cooled pickled slaw dressing over the cabbage mix and let sit for 2 hours in the refrigerator to develop flavor.