Stolen Car Hits Pedestrian, Mpls. Bar, Causing Gas Leak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a stolen vehicle crashed into a bar near Loring Park early Saturday morning, injuring a pedestrian and causing a gas leak.

Police say it happened outside of the 19 Bar on West 15th Street at about 2 a.m.

A driver, who say was under the influence of drugs, hit the pedestrian before slamming into the building.

Police had to evacuate the bar, as well as the Nicollet Diner and residents of a nearby apartment.

A witness says he saw the suspect violently carjack the vehicle before the crash.

“We had watched a gentleman stop a Lincoln, a town car, in the middle of the street. He had hopped up onto the hood and started kicking in the windshield. Shortly afterwards, he had got down from the hood, pulled the guy out of the car and got into the car,” said witness Ray Odell. “We watched him hit someone, slam into the door of the 19 Bar.”

Odell then got footage of the driver getting out of the car and running inside the bar.

Police do have a suspect in custody. The driver and the pedestrian that was stuck were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Both are expected to be OK. The driver was taken into custody after being treated.

Residents were able to go back into their apartment building just before 4 a.m.