Assault Suspect Arrested Following Overnight Manhunt In Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An assault suspect is in custody following an overnight manhunt in Minnetonka.
The Minnetonka Police Department says the two-hour search came early Sunday morning after a report of an assault on the 14000 block of Bellevue Drive.
Before officers arrived on the scene, the 911 caller reported that the suspect had run away from the home.
Police set up a perimeter, several local agencies responded, and a State Patrol helicopter took to the air.
A K-9 unit found the suspect, and officers arrested him. He was brought to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite.
The suspect was not identified. The case remains under investigation.