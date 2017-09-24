Vikings Owners Support Players’ Right To Express Themselves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The owners of the Minnesota Vikings say they support their players’ right to “respectfully and peacefully” express their beliefs.

The comment from the Wilfs comes after President Donald Trump denounced NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

At a weekend rally in Alabama, the president said that such players should be fired and called for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to make them stand.

Goodell criticized the president’s comments, saying his words showed an “unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

On Sunday, when the national anthem was sung at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Vikings’ game against Tampa Bay, no Vikings players appeared to kneel. Instead, they stood with their arms locked together.

However, on the opposing sideline, two Tampa Bay players — Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson — knelt.

Outside the stadium, a small group of protesters stood with signs reading: “Black Lives Matter.”

Below is the full statement from Zygi and Mark Wilf:

“Professional sports offer a platform unlike any other, a platform that can bring people from a variety of backgrounds together to impact positive change in our society. As owners, it is our job to foster an environment that recognizes and appreciates diversity of thought and encourages using this platform in a constructive manner. Rather than make divisive statements, we believe in promoting thoughtful, inspiring conversation that unifies our communities. We are proud of our players, coaches and staff for the important role they play in our community, and we fully support their constitutional right to respectfully and peacefully express their beliefs.”