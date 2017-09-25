Boy Struck By Car After Running Across Highway, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car on a highway in Elk River Sunday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred around 9:06 p.m. on Highway 169 at Main Street. There, a Ford Focus was traveling north on the highway when the boy ran across the highway in front of the Focus.
The Focus then struck the boy.
The boy, identified as Ian West Kniseley of Elk River, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Focus, 36-year-old Christopher James Tatu of Osseo, was uninjured.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.