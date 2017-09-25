Funeral Set for Student Who Died After Severe Allergic Reaction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old Dassel-Cokato High School student who died after a severe allergic reaction.
Jacob MacDonald passed away on September 22 after having a reaction to a peanut cookie on September 16. His mother Bonni Halverson shared the news on Facebook.
On Sunday, she announced details for the wake and funeral. The wake will be held on Wednesady from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church of Winsted. Attendees are encouraged to wear navy blue.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the same location. A meal will be served immediately following the ceremony.