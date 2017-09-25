‘Goldy’ Runs Over Youth Football Player During Vikings’ Halftime Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team was well-represented at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Vikings beat the Buccaneers 34-17.
Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck sounded the Gjallarhorn before kickoff, several players were in attendance for the game and “Goldy the Gopher” played in a halftime football game featuring mascots and youth football players. And did he ever make his presence felt.
Goldy has been busy helping Fleck “Row the Boat” this fall as the Gophers are off to a 3-0 start, but one youth player got more of him than he bargained for.
During the halftime game, Goldy took a snap and ran to his right, running over a youth player on his way to the end zone.
Put me in @Coach_Fleck ! I think I still have some eligibility left!!! #RTB pic.twitter.com/spHepIv2zt
— Goldy Gopher (@GoldytheGopher) September 24, 2017
It was all in good fun and nobody got hurt.
Minnesota is back in action this week after its bye, hosting Maryland to open Big Ten play at 11 a.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.