Authorities ID Suspect In Alleged Minnetonka Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody on probable cause criminal sexual conduct after an alleged assault in Minnetonka over the weekend.
Derrick Kinchen was taken into custody Sunday night and is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting possible criminal charges.
Minnetonka police responded just after midnight Sunday to the 14000 block of Bellevue Drive on a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived, the reporting party said the male suspect fled the home on foot. The male, later identified as Kinchen, was located by a police canine and taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a canine bite and released.
Authorities say Kinchen was a guest at the residence where the incident took place, and is known to the family who resides there. He’s being held without bail.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has until the end of Tuesday to file charges in the case, and that’s when more details could be made available. The incident remains under investigation.