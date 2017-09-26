MSP Announces Plans For 30 New Restaurants In Terminal 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Big food changes are about to take off at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — 30 new restaurants will be added to Terminal 1 starting next spring.

Many of the new spots will be locally based. Not all of the restaurants have been named, but the airport commission says it’s looking to add a full-service steak and seafood restaurant, juice bar, New Asian, Mexican and Latin restaurants along with several additional food courts and coffee spots.

Construction will start after the Super Bowl in February.

