Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash In Mpls. That Kills 2 Teens

Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis resulted in the death of two teenagers.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at around 1:34 a.m. on eastbound I-94 just east of Lowry Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2011 BMW was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Camry.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Camry, and 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male respectively, both of Minneapolis, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old from Brooklyn Center, was seriously injured. Authorities believe the driver was impaired by alcohol and blood was drawn at North Memorial.

This story is developing, so check back for more.

