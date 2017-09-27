Arizona Man Gets 10 Years For Trying To Bus Out Minnesota Teen For Sex

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to get a teenage girl to travel from Minnesota to Arizona and have sex with him.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Matthew Demond Lyons also was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Lyons previously pleaded guilty to attempted transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution or any criminal sexual activity, aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors say Lyons tried to get the 16-year-old girl to come to Arizona in January 2016 and bought her a bus ticket.

The teen boarded the bus in Minnesota and was en route to Arizona before authorities located her.

