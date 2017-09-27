Day Care Provider Charged With Assault On Infant

Filed Under: Shakopee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Shakopee day care provider has been charged with critically injuring an infant, and has had her license suspended.

The 6-month old child suffered life-threatening injuries at the home day care run by Laurie Gregor.

Gregor’s day care has been shut down for being over the limit on the number of children in her care.

Court documents describe how Gregor did not call 911 immediately after a young boy at her home on Hawthorn Circle became unresponsive.

On Sept. 14, Gregor told police the baby fell out of her arms and onto the floor while she was heating a bottle. The child suffered a skull fracture and bleeding in his brain.

A doctor’s exam found the life threatening injuries were not the result of a “simple household fall.”

The criminal complaint said Gregor had 10 children — two infants, three toddlers and five preschool children — when she was supposed to have eight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch