Day Care Provider Charged With Assault On Infant

Closed Since January, Highway 169 Is Finally OpenJust ahead of the Tuesday morning commute, Highway 169 is now open in both directions between Edina and Minnetonka after being shut down since January. The work on the highway was completed about a month ahead of schedule.

Year-Round History: MN Museums, Historical Sites To Visit This FallDon't give up on historic sites, just because Labor Day has come and gone.

The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage GuideAn informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage.

Convicted Of Flying Drunk, Former NWA Pilot Tells AllNorthwest Airlines Captain Lyle Prouse and two others were arrested in 1990 for flying drunk on flight 650 from Fargo to Minneapolis.