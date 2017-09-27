Day Care Provider Charged With Assault On Infant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Shakopee day care provider has been charged with critically injuring an infant, and has had her license suspended.
The 6-month old child suffered life-threatening injuries at the home day care run by Laurie Gregor.
Gregor’s day care has been shut down for being over the limit on the number of children in her care.
Court documents describe how Gregor did not call 911 immediately after a young boy at her home on Hawthorn Circle became unresponsive.
On Sept. 14, Gregor told police the baby fell out of her arms and onto the floor while she was heating a bottle. The child suffered a skull fracture and bleeding in his brain.
A doctor’s exam found the life threatening injuries were not the result of a “simple household fall.”
The criminal complaint said Gregor had 10 children — two infants, three toddlers and five preschool children — when she was supposed to have eight.