Louisville Coach Rick Pitino Placed On Unpaid Leave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and could soon be out of a job, the school announced Wednesday.

The news comes amid an FBI investigation across college basketball involving improper payments to athletes through shoe companies. School officials said Wednesday they can’t terminate Pitino for just cause until he has been informed at least 10 days in advance. Athletic Director Tom Jurich has also been placed on unpaid leave, and could be terminated as well.

School officials also said one player is suspended from the team and will be held out from all team activities indefinitely. Officials say they hope to name an interim coach within the next 24-48 hours.

Louisville is one of several programs being investigated, and at least four college assistant coaches were arrested Tuesday as part of the FBI investigation. They include coaches from Oklahoma State, Auburn, USC and Arizona.

Pitino’s program was already on NCAA probation after a scandal involving prostitutes in the basketball dorm at Louisville during a recruit’s visit, paid for by a team official. Pitino denied on several occasions of having any knowledge of the incident.

According to the FBI investigation, Louisville is one of the schools accused of conspiring with shoe companies to use hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence a star recruit’s college choice, agent and shoe choice among other things. A top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches were charged in the case Tuesday.

Louisville is an Adidas program, meaning it pays Louisville to wear its athletic gear. Pitino said in a statement Tuesday that the allegations “come as a complete shock to me” and the he is “committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

It’s just the beginning of a much larger issue in college basketball, and more coaches are likely to be named as being involved as the investigation moves forward.

Back in Minnesota, there’s been silence around the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team. They’re coached by Richard Pition, Rick’s son. There hasn’t been any indication the Gopher program is part of the FBI investigation, and the school hasn’t said anything about being notified of any involvement.