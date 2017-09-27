More Than 50K Fans Vow To Boycott NFL Veterans Day Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of NFL fans are promising to tune out or stay home amid the continuing controversy over players’ protests during the national anthem.
A Facebook group with more than 50,000 members is vowing a boycott of the NFL on Veterans’ Day weekend.
“We will be not be watching or listening to NFL games on November 12th in solidarity with veterans around the country, as football players have continued to disrespect the national anthem, the American flag, and everything our nation stands for,” the page says.
The group, which is also calling on members not to buy NFL merchandise over the weekend, aims to have 100,000 members by Veterans’ day.
Hundreds of NFL players, owners and coaches decided to link arms, take a knee or sit out the anthem completely in Sunday’s games after President Trump repeatedly tweeted about the issue over the weekend. At a rally in Alabama, the president also called a player who kneels during the national anthem a “son of a bitch.” The tweets and comments ignited a firestorm of debate in the media and in the NFL.