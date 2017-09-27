Soccer Fan Charged With Indecent Exposure After Refusing To Put On Shirt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old female soccer fan is facing charges of indecent exposure after being arrested at a Minnesota United game for refusing to put a shirt on.
Rose Picklo, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, is charged with a gross misdemeanor after the mother of a 7-year-old boy told authorities that her son saw Picklo’s exposed breasts during Saturday’s match against Dallas at TCF Bank Stadium.
The mother said she covered her son’s eyes after the boy pointed out that Picklo, who was seated behind them, was not wearing a shirt.
According to a criminal complaint, University of Minnesota police repeatedly asked Picklo to put on a shirt. She refused, repeatedly.
With a beer in one hand and a cellphone in the other, she recorded her confrontation with the officers.
Picklo continued to argue even after officers told her she’d be arrested if she didn’t cover herself, the complaint states.
After two female officers put Picklo in handcuffs, she refused to walk and sat on the ground. The officers then had to carry Picklo to the processing center. After that, she was booked into Hennepin County Jail.
If convicted of the gross misdemeanor charge, Picklo faces a maximum penalty of one year behind bars and/or a $3,000.
Her first court appearance is slated for Oct. 9.