Sam Bradford Won’t Play Sunday Against Lions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Case Keenum will get his third straight start on Sunday as Sam Bradford remains sidelined with a left knee injury.

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that Bradford will not play Sunday as the Vikings host the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. That means Keenum will start behind center for the third straight week. Bradford’s injury is to the same knee that he has twice had surgically repaired.

Keenum had a career day in last week’s 34-17 win over Tampa Bay. He threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He also didn’t turn the ball over.

