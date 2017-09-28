Police: 2 Burned In Apparent Arson Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire with multiple victims on the northeast side of the city Thursday morning.

The fire department reported the structure fire shortly before 7 a.m. on the 2900 block of Taylor Street Northeast.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished and contained to the second floor.

Two victims have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire said that there were a number of police cars on the scene, more than usual for a fire.

A neighbor told her that a man lit his girlfriend on fire, and that the man was later found on Central Avenue, burned after fleeing the scene on foot.

The neighbor said that there has been a history of domestic abuse, and that the man just got out of prison.