Recipe: German Chocolate Cake Tamale

The folks at Pajarito are celebrating OkotberFIESTA and showed us how to make a German chocolate cake tamale. Check out the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 18oz Pack Dried Corn Husks

For the Tamales:

9oz Mexican Chocolate, Abualita is a good brand, Grind to a powder in food processor

10oz. Butter, unsalted and softened

1/3C Brown Sugar

1T Salt

1.5t Baking Powder

1C Milk

2/3C Chocolate Chips, Bittersweet

For the Masa:

31/2C Masa Harina mixed with 2 ¼ C Warm Water.

For the Coconut Caramel Sauce:

1C Granulated Sugar

7oz Shredded Coconut, Toasted

1-14oz can coconut milk

1t Salt

1T Cornstarch

Method:

Place the corn husks in a container large enough to hold them. Cover with hot water, weigh down so they are submerged and let sit for a couple hours, or until they are pliable. Set aside.

In a mixer whip the butter with the paddle attachment, add the chocolate, salt, sugar and baking powder and whip until fluffy. Next, add the masa in 3 separate additions, allowing enough time for the butter and masa to incorporate before adding the next portion. Add the chocolate chips. Set Aside.

For the coconut, place the shredded coconut on a sheet pan and place in a 350 degree oven and bake until toasted and golden brown, 10-15 minutes. Set aside. Place the sugar in a pan and and add enough water to make it like wet sand. Make sure that the sides of the pan are clean and free from sugar crystals. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Allow the sugar mix to start to caramelize and cook to a deep brown. Add the coconut milk and, being very careful as the mix will steam and sputter. Once the coconut milk has come back to a boil add the toasted coconut. Allow to reduce by half. Add the salt. Mix the cornstarch with enough water to make a thin slurry, slowly drizzle into the coconut mix and allow to cook until the mixture has thickened. Remove from heat and set aside.

Take a corn husk and place in front of you on a sturdy table with the narrow end pointed away from you. Place a heaping tablespoon on the middle of the corn husk. Spread out leaving an inch of room from the edges. Place a teaspoon of coconut mix in the middle of the masa mix. Roll the corn husks until the masa completely surrounds the coconut. Fold the husk over to cover masa, fold point of husk up and roll to completely enclose. Place the tamales in a Tamalaria standing upright or in a steamer. Steam for approximately 45-60 minutes or until the masa pulls away from the husks. Allow to cool.