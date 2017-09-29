Life Time Fitness Executive, 8 Others Indicted In Chicago

Filed Under: Life Time Fitness, Shane Fleming

CHICAGO (AP) — An executive at a major Minnesota-based fitness firm and eight others are accused in a new federal indictment of using insider information to scoop up stocks before word of the company’s sale in 2015 pushed share prices higher.

A Friday statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago says the suspects made nearly $900,000 in illegal profits buying shares in Life Time Fitness Inc. earlier in 2015. Its vice president for corporate sales, Shane Fleming, allegedly passed the insider tip to a friend. The friend then told his girlfriend and other friends.

The share price soared from around $58 to around $70 within just days in March 2015 after a newspaper first reported the company’s pending sale.

Messages seeking comment from Fleming and Life Time Fitness weren’t returned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch