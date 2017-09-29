Moore, Fowles Named To All-WNBA 1st Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Minnesota Lynx chase another WNBA championship, two of their stars are being recognized for their stellar play.
Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore have both been named to the All-WNBA First Team, the Lynx announced Friday.
Fowles – who was named WNBA MVP earlier this postseason – was a near-unanimous selection, earning 39 of 40 votes from the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who determine the teams. The Lynx’s star center averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season.
Fowles has earned the honor three times. This is her first selection as a member of the Lynx.
Moore, meanwhile, earned her fifth straight First Team honor by averaging 17.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
This marks the second time two Lynx teammates have been named to the All-WNBA First Team. Moore and Lindsay Whalen both earned the honor in 2013.
The Lynx are tied 1-1 with the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Finals. Game 3 is in Los Angeles Friday night and begins at 8 p.m.