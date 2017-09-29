MSFA: ‘Everything Is In Great Shape’ After Stadium Security Company Fired

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority held its first board meeting since U.S. Bank Stadium fired its previous security company Friday.
Monterrey Security was terminated earlier this week after an internal investigation alleged the company violated its contract. Friday, MSFA said it’s feeling good about the changes and the weekend ahead.
“The security of the stadium, this facility, its workforce and its visitors, its guests, was never in question or in doubt during the period of time that we’ve been open. But there were other basis upon Monterrey Security was terminated, and those were for administrative failures,” MSFA CEO Rick Evans said. “There’s been lots of discussion about coverage for this week’s Vikings game and events, but we are confident that everything is in great shape as we move into this event weekend.”
Two new security firms replaced Monterrey. These are Whelan Event Services and G4S.