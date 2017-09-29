Wisconsin Sen. Johnson Says NFL Players Should Stand

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says football players should stand for the national anthem.

Johnson, an Oshkosh Republican, told reporters following an appearance at the Madison Area Builders Association that he believes the U.S. flag is a symbol of millions of people who have died for Americans’ freedom. He says players should “spend a little bit of time to acknowledge and stand, to recognize, that symbol of that sacrifice.”

He says the dispute over football players kneeling during the anthem is divisive and he wishes people would go back to a time when they showed respect for their country.

Johnson added, however, that President Donald Trump, who has attacked the NFL for allowing its players to kneel during the anthem, should concentrate on serious problems. He didn’t say what problems.

