Rummage Away This Weekend

Rummage, an experiential event crafted to cater to Minnesotans of all ages and interests, is coming to the Twin Cities Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30.

The two-day event will offer exclusive deals on your favorite Minnesota heritage brands, as well as local and nationally recognized and beloved retailers.

Additionally, visitors will experience live music, craft beer, fair-inspired food, multiple family-friendly activities, games, and interactive programming.

Click here for more information.

