Man Dead After Shooting Outside St. Paul Strip Club

By Mary McGuire
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating the city’s 17th homicide in 2017 after a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a strip club.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, police were called to the Lamplight Cocktail Lounge on reports of shots fired. The club is located on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by emergency medics.

Investigators brought several people who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the shooting to police headquarters to be interviewed, but so far, no arrests have been made and police are still searching for a suspect.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and positively identify the victim.

