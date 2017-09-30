4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fall is in full swing, so get out and enjoy this weekend with help from Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!

1. It’s all about the feline’s at Como Zoo this weekend! Cool Cat Conservation features special activities all about lions, tigers and snow leopards. It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

scream town 4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

Scream Town (credit: CBS)

2. More than 20 dogs will be at Mall of America Saturday for a dog fashion show. It’s all to help them find a permanent home. The fashion shows are at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Rotunda.

3. Scream Town has eight attractions to see, including the new Zombie Apocalypse and Santa’s Slay — a frightening take on Christmas. Tickets are $30 online, $36 at the door.

4. And it’s Twin Cities Marathon weekend! The 5K race is Saturday at the State Capitol. There are also family events in advance of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday. Saturday at the Health and Fitness Expo at the RiverCentre, you can explore more than 100 vendors with the latest in running and fitness gear. And you can also learn about the most recent nutrition tips.

