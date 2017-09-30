Mike’s Mix: 3 Cocktails From Prairie Organic Spirits

By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he actually got no fewer than three recipes involving the locally-made Prairie Organic Spirits.

Tilling & Harvest

Ingredients
¾ oz Prairie Cucumber Vodka
¾ oz Yellow Chartreuse
¾ oz St. Germain
¾ oz Lime

Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, and shake over ice. Double-strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish by floating a thin lime wheel.

GT&T

Ingredients
1 ½ oz Prairie Gin
1 ½ oz Black Tea
¼ oz Lemon juice
Top with Tonic Water

Instructions
Combine gin, tea, and lemon juice in a shaker tin, and shake over ice. Strain into an ice-filled lowball glass, and top with tonic water. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Don’t Panic, It’s Organic!

Ingredients
1 ½ oz Prairie Vodka
½ oz Lemon Juice
2 oz Coconut Water
2 Dashes Angostura Bitter
½ oz Monin Chai Tea Concentrate
¼ oz Strawberry Simple Syrup*

* To make Strawbery Simple Syrup: Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat; stir until sugar is dissolved. Mix strawberries into saucepan and bring to a boil; boil for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until strawberries are mushy and sauce is thick, about 10 minutes. Strain liquid into a bottle and cool to use, or store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, and shake over ice. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a strawberry.

About Prairie Organic Spirits
Prairie Organic Spirits are crafted and distilled to taste in Minnesota for worldwide distribution. Prairie Organic Gin and Prairie Organic Vodka start with herbicide-, pesticide-, and GMO-free organic corn grown by co-op farmers in Benson, Dawson, and Princeton, Minnesota. For more, visit Prairie Organic Spirits or Phillips Distilling online.

