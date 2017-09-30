Trump: Puerto Rico Officials ‘Want Everything To Be Done For Them’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.
The president sent out a series of tweets Saturday criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.
She called out the Trump administration’s response to the catastrophic damage sustained by the U.S. territory.
“We are dying here and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for the small island of 100 miles by 35 miles long,” Cruz said.
Trump claims on Twitter that Cruz has been told by Democrats to be “nasty” to him.
Mayor Cruz also took to social media in the midst Trump’s tweeting, saying her number-one goal is to save lives.
She also said now is the time to show our “true colors.”
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello is calling for unity.
“Let me stress this: I am committed to collaborating with everybody,” Rossello said. “This is a point where we cannot look at small differences, we cannot establish differences based on politics.”
The president and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.