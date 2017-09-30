Trump: Puerto Rico Officials ‘Want Everything To Be Done For Them’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

The president sent out a series of tweets Saturday criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

She called out the Trump administration’s response to the catastrophic damage sustained by the U.S. territory.

“We are dying here and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for the small island of 100 miles by 35 miles long,” Cruz said.

Trump claims on Twitter that Cruz has been told by Democrats to be “nasty” to him.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Mayor Cruz also took to social media in the midst Trump’s tweeting, saying her number-one goal is to save lives.

She also said now is the time to show our “true colors.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello is calling for unity.

“Let me stress this: I am committed to collaborating with everybody,” Rossello said. “This is a point where we cannot look at small differences, we cannot establish differences based on politics.”

The president and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.