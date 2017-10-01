2 Bemidji Officers Hurt In Crash With ATV

Filed Under: ATV Crash, Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Police Chase

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.

Authorities say the officers were trying to help with the pursuit of the ATV started by another officer when the ATV collided with their squad car early Sunday in Bemidji.

The two officers and the ATV driver were taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the 26-year-old Bemidji woman who was driving the ATV apparently had been drinking.

