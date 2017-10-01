Report: Climber Killed In Yosemite Was Trying To Save Wife

Filed Under: Yosemite National Park

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife.

The Times says Andrew Foster’s wife, Lucy, told her husband’s aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world.

Gillian Stephens, in an interview with the Times published Saturday, says Lucy Foster told her: “Andrew saved my life. He dived on top of me as soon as he could see what was going to happen. He saved my life.”

The couple, who lived in Cardiff, Wales, described their love of the outdoors in a blog, Cam and Bear.

