Dominic Ondoro Wins Twin Cities Marathon For 3rd Time In A Row

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon veteran continued his dominance this year, being the first to cross the finish line for the third year in a row.
Dominic Ondoro, of Kenya, crossed the finish line near the State Capitol with a time of 2:11.52. Last year, he broke a 31-year record when he completed the winding Twin Cities course in 2:10.05.
Congratulations to Dominic Ondoro on his third consecutive #tcmarathon win and dominance of MN marathons, including @GrandmasMara in 2014. pic.twitter.com/mxfjSV4jTN
— TwinCities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 1, 2017
Elisha Barno took second place in the men’s competition. Rounding out the podium was Nelson Oyugi.
Jane Kibii, of Kenya, was the first woman to cross the finish line Sunday, with a time of 2:30.23. She was also a repeat winner.
Second place in the women’s competition went to Hellen Jepkurgat; third went to Serkalem Abrha.
Conditions during the race were wet, windy and cool.
The course started in Minneapolis, weaved around the chain of lakes and ended near the State Capitol.