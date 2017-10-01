Dominic Ondoro Wins Twin Cities Marathon For 3rd Time In A Row

Filed Under: Dominic Ondoro, Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon veteran continued his dominance this year, being the first to cross the finish line for the third year in a row.

Dominic Ondoro, of Kenya, crossed the finish line near the State Capitol with a time of 2:11.52. Last year, he broke a 31-year record when he completed the winding Twin Cities course in 2:10.05.

Elisha Barno took second place in the men’s competition. Rounding out the podium was Nelson Oyugi.

Jane Kibii, of Kenya, was the first woman to cross the finish line Sunday, with a time of 2:30.23. She was also a repeat winner.

Second place in the women’s competition went to Hellen Jepkurgat; third went to Serkalem Abrha.

Conditions during the race were wet, windy and cool.

The course started in Minneapolis, weaved around the chain of lakes and ended near the State Capitol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch