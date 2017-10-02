Sheriff: 3 Killed In Crash Near Benson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were killed Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Benson, according to the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 5 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash just southeast of Benson at the intersection of 20th Ave. SE and 30th St. SE. Benson is located north and west of Willmar.
When officers arrived, they learned a 49-year-old driver from Benson was entering the intersection when another vehicle entered the intersection without yielding. The driver and two passengers in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of that vehicle was identified as Dylan Peterson of Benson. The passengers were identified as Austin Ardoff of Raymond and Autumn Mclain of Willmar.
The 49-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
The Swift County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Benson Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.