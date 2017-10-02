LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage From CBS News | At Least 50 Killed | MN Politicians Respond

Driver, 33, Killed After Crashing Into Douglas Co. Ditch

Filed Under: Douglas County, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old man has been killed after his SUV left a roadway and struck a tree in a ditch Sunday evening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 8 p.m. Sunday at a T-intersection of County Road 25 and Elk Lake Road in Kensington. A caller reported that one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle deceased. He has been identified as Mitchell Brazel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 2003 GMC Yukon was being driven by Brazel eastbound on Elk Lake Road when the vehicle failed to complete its turn onto CR 25. The SUV then went off the embankment into a tree at the bottom of the ditch.

The accident remains under investigation and the victim’s body will undergo an autopsy.

