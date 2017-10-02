Fall Food Events In Minnesota

By Crystal Grobe

The weather has cooled, the kids are off to school and holiday shopping hasn’t started yet (well, at least not major shopping) and suddenly you have some free time again! Here are a few things to do around the Twin Cities in the next few weeks. Hopefully I’ll see you out there!

Oysterfest

Sunday, Oct. 8

Noon – 6 p.m.

Celebrating all things oysters, Meritage restaurant’s Oysterfest is in its 7th year and the event keeps growing! Having attended in the past, I can attest that it’s THE event to attend if you’re an oyster fan. Not only are oysters coming from both coasts (about 25,000 of them), there will also be an oyster stout beer from Summit Brewing, live music, and of course, an oyster shucking contest. Not into oysters? Chef Russell Klein is roasting a whole pig, taking the Meritage Crepe Stand out of storage, and will offer plenty of grill snacks too. Interested? Learn more and buy your tickets here.

Minnesota Cider Fair

Sunday, Oct. 22

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Did you miss out on the Minnesota Cider Week activities? Well, you get another chance, kind of, with the annual Cider Fair. Head out to Minnesota Harvest Orchard in Jordan to sample ciders, learn how it’s made, and meet other cider lovers! It’s one of those idyllic fall events complete with a bonfire, wagon rides, apple picking and fun for all. Learn more and buy your tickets here.

Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA) Farm Dinner

Saturday, Oct. 28

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Farm dinners are a wonderful way to connect with local farmers, their produce, and the community. Before the final harvests of the season, the Hmong American Farmers Association is hosting a special Harvest fundraising dinner on the farm in Vermillion Township. You’ll enjoy special dishes made from farm ingredients by Chef Yia Vang of Union Kitchen pop-up fame . There will also be hayrides, walking tours, music, a bonfire, and s’mores. Learn more and buy your tickets here.

Can’t make the dinner but want a taste of HAFA’s produce? Grab the one-time HAFA x ArtCrop CSA box. Order now and in mid-November you’ll get a box of produce from Hmong farmers and a piece of art inspired by their stories. Cool right?

To sign up for your HAFA x ArtCrop CSA: