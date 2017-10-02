Minnesota Health Insurers Release Final 2018 Rates

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Minnesota health insurers are finalizing premiums for 2018, and it could be welcome news for residents who buy coverage on their own.
On Monday morning, state regulators announced final rates for next year. Some people will pay more and some will pay less, depending on their insurance provider.
Open enrollment for 2018 begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 14.
Preliminary rates released over the summer showed insurers were preparing for premiums that range from a nearly 15 percent decrease to an 11 percent hike.
It follows consecutive years of double-digit increases and concerns about the stability of Minnesota’s individual market. But those lower rates hinged on recent federal approval of a new, $549 million fund created by the state Legislature to help control costs for shoppers in the next two years.
One Comment
A Minnesota family of four, now paying $36,000 yr with a $6,000 deductible face yet another 11% increase. The good part, is that Dayton has raised the taxes by another half billion to insure that every illegal alien that can point to Minnesota on a map, gets the best medical treatment that money can buy, for free.