Report: Uptown Dining Staple Lucia’s To Close

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a restaurant that’s been in Uptown for the better part of three decades, and now Lucia’s is set to close, according to reports.

The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson wrote that co-owner Jason Jenny said that the restaurant would be closing as a result of a number of issues.

Jenny told the paper that the parking lot they used to have is now part of a condo development, and that since they lost the lot their sales have dropped by half.

Jenny also said that Uptown’s restaurant scene is in a state of transition, and their lease is up for renewal in the coming months.

Nelson reported the restaurant — which opened in 1985 — would be closing Oct. 14.

