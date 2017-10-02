Family: Farmington Native Critically Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native is fighting for his life after he was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting late Sunday evening, according to his family.

The sister-in-law of Philip Aurich confirmed he was shot in the lower back while attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. She says he has already undergone one surgery at UMC Hospital and will likely need another.

Aurich is currently in critical condition.

According to Concordia Academy, Aurich is a 1999 graduate and son of longtime Concordia Teacher Mike Aurich.

Aurich apparently posted video of the festival early Sunday morning, writing “Tonight is one of those nights you won’t soon forget #route91harvest.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 400 sent to local hospitals after the shooting at music festival. It is the deadliest such shooting in U.S. history.

Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting.

The suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, fired multiple rounds from an upper floor room at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. He was found dead at the scene with as many as 10 firearms. According to published reports, Paddock committed suicide.

President Trump extended sympathies to the victims and their families.